Do I need a state and city business license for a web-based company?

According to the City of Las Vegas website (http://www3.lasvegasnevada.gov/Bus-license/), all businesses located within Las Vegas city limits need to have a proper business license.In addition, if you are planning to operate your business from your home, you will need to clear this with the City of Las Vegas Planning & Development Department and obtain a home occupation permit.The fastest way to get answers to all your licensing questions will be to contact the Business Services Division of the City of Las Vegas (contact information on website).