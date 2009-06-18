Growth Strategies

Should I individually meet with employees who are having issues?

I believe that the best practice is to first meet separately with each employee.

As part of those separate meetings you should ask each employee if he or she is willing to have a joint meeting with the goal of finding solutions that work for everyone.

Avoid a fact finding mission with the goal of placing blame. You do NOT need to "get to the root of the problem." Instead simply acknowledge that there are issues that need to be resolved and then focus on solutions.

