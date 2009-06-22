Franchises

How should I start to franchise my business idea?

Starting a business or franchise is difficult but the good news is that there are a number of great resources available to guide and assist you in this process.

The first is our own publication resource section at Entrepreneur.com. There are a number of publications and eBooks available that give extensive information about starting up a business--from capitalization to marketing to operations and everything in between.

In terms of franchise specific information, I would recommend supplementing the great information available at Entrepreneur with other resources available from the International Franchise Association. You can find them at www.franchise.org and they are a non-profit industry support group with lots of resources you can access.

Hope this helps!

