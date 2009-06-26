Starting a Business

What should I do to protect my online advice column?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
An important way to protect yourself will be in the form of disclaimers, especially if your advice pertains to any kind of professional matter (medical/health, legal, financial/accounting, etc.).

Just as there are disclaimers throughout this column, it's hard to give specific advice without knowing the "whole story"--something you definitely do not get from an online question.

Your disclaimers should indicate that you're providing general information or guidance, but can't address the specific situation in detail. It's amazing the kind of trouble that people can get themselves into, and the last thing you need is to get embroiled in a lawsuit because one of your readers claimed they relied on your advice to their detriment.

Speak to an attorney to draft the disclaimers and to an insurance professional to see if your business insurance covers your online activities in the event you may be sued.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market