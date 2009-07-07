Is a hot dog cart a good choice for profit and growth?

July 7, 2009 min read

Hot dog carts rely heavily on foot traffic for revenue, so just like a retail store, location is key. With that said, a hot dog stand can be very profitable. According to a recent article by ABC News, a year-round hot dog vendor can earn a six figure salary.There are some tricks of the trade that I’m sure you must learn, so it might be best to find a mentor, or a training program that can show you the basics to running a clean, profitable hot dog cart.You might need some sort of financing as well, depending on how much cash you have on hand. One cart can cost up to $6,000, and that is before your business license and legal fees.Before you start eying several locations, make sure that you are able to generate a profit from one cart first. Once you’ve done that, then operating multiple carts will be much easier. You will understand which intersections will serve you best. You will be able to teach your cart operators how to run a clean location. And you may be able to finance your next cart with your first.