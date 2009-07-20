Starting a Business

What should I present to a web design firm looking to invest in my idea?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kudos to you for getting prepared to bring forth your business.

However, there are a few things you need to know before you embark on this journey.

You should be cautious about sharing your ideas with people you don't know. You might want to have them sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before sharing your ideas with them. Many people will tell you that NDAs aren't worth the paper they're written on, but that's simply not true. If your NDA is put together in the right way, it may be completely actionable. It would be a good idea to see an attorney to assist you with this.

Also, not to knock your idea, but keep in mind that there are many people who have a promising idea for a website. If your idea is promising, you should want people to earn the right to work with you so part of your RFP (Request for Proposal) might be a request for them to submit a rough draft of how they think your site will look. This way you can effectively determine with which designer you most resonate.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market