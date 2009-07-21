Do I have to give every employee the same work hours?

July 21, 2009 min read

Yes. You can customize work schedules to suit your specific situations--if you want to do that and it does not negatively impact the productivity of the operations at hand.What you have to remember is that other employees may feel that their personal situations also warrant special treatment (i.e. unique/altered work hours).So to some people, doing this for one employee would be perceived as "a slippery slope." Still, it is your decision as the owner/manager of the enterprise.