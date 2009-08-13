Starting a Business

I'm an independent contractor for a maid service, do I have to bond each maid?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The best place for you to start is to develop a relationship with a business insurance broker. If you are a member of your local Chamber of Commerce, chances are you'll be able to meet services providers in your local area.

Business insurance brokers will be able to outline all of the different kinds of insurance protection that you may want to have--especially if you are going into people's homes and there's the risk of claims of breakage or theft (even if trumped up).

Many companies have both general business insurance as well as bonding for the company--to cover any damages created by their employees.

I encountered a maid service in Seattle (http://www.maidservicesnw.com/faq.html) that also took out "honesty bonds" on each employee. A business insurance broker should be able to let you know which insurances are required in your state, and which ones you'll want to have to ensure you sleep restfully at night.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market