I'm an independent contractor for a maid service, do I have to bond each maid?

The best place for you to start is to develop a relationship with a business insurance broker. If you are a member of your local Chamber of Commerce, chances are you'll be able to meet services providers in your local area.Business insurance brokers will be able to outline all of the different kinds of insurance protection that you may want to have--especially if you are going into people's homes and there's the risk of claims of breakage or theft (even if trumped up).Many companies have both general business insurance as well as bonding for the company--to cover any damages created by their employees.I encountered a maid service in Seattle (http://www.maidservicesnw.com/faq.html) that also took out "honesty bonds" on each employee. A business insurance broker should be able to let you know which insurances are required in your state, and which ones you'll want to have to ensure you sleep restfully at night.