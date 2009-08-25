How should I announce that I'm changing my website from pay-per-download to a completely free model?

August 25, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There seem to be two audiences that you're trying to reach:* Those that value the content.* Those that might want to advertise.Since you talk about "giving back" it isn't clear if you're really trying to make money doing this, or if the free download is a tactic to generate more advertising revenues.To reach the users of your content, some good steps would be:* Contact previous visitors (i.e. Those that paid to download, those that inquired but didn't purchase, or abandoned the download).* Tie into educational forums and websites that provide homework advice, etc.* Reach out to associations (school boards, teacher sites, etc.).* Find influencers (bloggers and writers) that might find the content of interest.Some press releases (web oriented) using a service like PRweb could really help raise visibility and attract the interest of influencers that follow your space.