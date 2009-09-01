Franchises

What do you think about multi-level marketing business opportunities?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
First off, no business is recession proof. Every business, no matter what industry or category, experiences ebbs and flows of revenues and profits. The challenge is to prepare for the downturns as best as you can, and reinvest profits during the good times to ride out the inevitable dips.

That said, MLM can be a great business opportunity for new entrepreneurs for a number of reasons. First, you'll learn how to sell, which is important because in business nothing happens until the sale is made.

You'll also learn how to follow a system, and how following a system can be beneficial for your business growth.

One of the biggest advantages to MLMs, however is cost of starting up. In most cases MLM startups are inexpensive compared to the resources you would have to invest up front to get involved in any kind of brick and mortar retail or service business.

A few keys to consider, however, in doing your MLM due diligence:

Number one, learn as much as you can about the people involved in the company, the product and/or service, and finally, the plan.

You will also want to know how long the company has been in business, how many active distributors are currently in the company and how many current customers the company has.

You may have to look at a number of companies before you find the right fit. But I think MLM is one of the most underrated and most overlooked opportunities out there for would-be entrepreneurs.

You'll learn very quickly if selling and building a business through direct sales is right for you. And if it isn't, you'll learn a valuable (if relatively inexpensive) lesson in the school of "Entrepreneur 101."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees