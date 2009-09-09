How can I find VCs for a website startup?

September 9, 2009 min read

Congratulations on wanting to start a new website.While I don't know much about venture capital or getting funding (I built my business the old-fashioned, bootstrapping way), I can say that most VCs won't invest in a website unless the website provides a much-needed, inventive service or can make money.Since you don't say what type of website you want to start, it's hard to advise you, but unless you've got plans for something truly exceptional, you might want to think of another way to get your website built--such as leveraging student or intern labor.Best wishes on your new project.