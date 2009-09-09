How can I separate my business and personal credit?

September 9, 2009 min read

A few basics to ensure separation of business and personal credit are:1. Establishing tax ID for business.2. Establish separate bank and credit card accounts for the business using its tax ID.3. If you get loans for business purposes, you can put them under the business name/tax ID. Normally the lender will make you sign both on behalf of the business as well as providing a personal guarantee and putting your personal assets as collateral.If you have specific questions, you can visit with your accountant or post additional questions.