Growth Strategies

Can an employee be forced to take sick time?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Based on the fact that the company consists of first responders, I believe that this policy is legitimate. That is, it was not designed to save the organization money or otherwise take advantage of the employees. It was designed to protect the people served by the organization.

What you don't say is for how long your husband was sent home and/or if there is testing or otherwise a way for him to be proven well and able to return to work. If he was sent home for a very short period, it would be a different burden than if he was sent home for a longer period of time.

The company should include in its policy requiring exposed individuals to leave work whether these people may/may not/should/should not apply sick time to be paid for absences caused by this circumstance as well as clear guidelines for returning to work.

Remember, too, that normally paid sick time is a gift from the company to the employee. That is, it is not actually earned nor does the law require that a company pay people when they are not working.

If your husband is in a unionized environment, that would be a different matter and the union would weigh in on the situation. If he is an exempt employee under the Fair Labor Standards Act, he should be paid for the entire day if he works any part of it, as a general rule. Hope this is helpful.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?