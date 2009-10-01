Franchises

Is it illegal for a franchisor to offer first right of refusal?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It is not illegal for a franchisor to do either of these actions, though they may be required to disclose such actions to you as a potential franchisee. Though it might not be illegal, that doesn't mean it's a good idea.

Most franchise companies learn, either from the experience of others or from their own mistakes, that offering rights of first refusal on additional territories is usually a nightmare scenario to administer.

You will rarely find a successful franchise company of any substance that is willing to grant such a territorial right to a franchisee. In fact, I would take a willingness to do so as a reason to have concern about the experience and savvy of the franchisor and it would make me wonder how many other stupid things they might be doing that I haven't spotted yet.

In terms of discounting franchise fees to existing franchisees who want additional territory, this is a common and thoroughly justified practice. In my mind, the initial franchise fee is primarily a revenue source the franchise company uses to offset part or all of the cost of recruiting and training new franchisees.

If an existing franchisee buys an additional territory, the company isn't going to have any significant additional cost in relation to recruiting or training the franchisee so a discount is easy to grant.

Franchise companies are required to disclose in their FDD documents when they have a program or potential for granting discounts from the standard franchise fees.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees