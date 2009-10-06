Growth Strategies

Should my employer compensate me for denying their health-care benefits?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Your company has no obligation whatsoever to compensate you for using your wife's health insurance plan.

Most spouses who are both eligible for medical insurance through their employers determine which plan is most cost-effective for them and/or which coverage is most beneficial to them.

If your wife's health-care coverage is what you want for any reason, that is fine. But, again, your employer is not obligated to pay you for making that decision, even though it saves your employer money.

Keep in mind that more and more often, employers that offer medical insurance require workers to opt for their spouse's coverage if their spouse is eligible at another company.

Some employers do pay some offset to employees who opt to buy their own medical insurance coverage through other sources. Usually it is a standard amount based on how much they pay for their portion of the cost of single coverage for their employees.

However, this is totally an option that the employer decides to do in the spirit of employee relations. It is not legally required nor an industry standard practice.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?