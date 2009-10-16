Am I required to provide workmans' comp?

October 16, 2009 min read

Generally, if you are self-employed, you are exempt from the requirement to have workers’ compensation insurance to cover yourself.However, the minute you add an employee, get that in place--pronto!Some states do allow you to "opt in" as a self-employed business person, but the rules about whether you can opt in vary from state to state.A good business insurance broker should also be able to answer a lot of your questions about which insurances you need, what insurance limits you'd be wise to have, and what makes most sense for your particular industry in your state.