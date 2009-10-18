Marketing

How do I bring a dead social website back to life?

Sorry to learn of the challenges you've been having with your social network, but I'm happy to see that you're seeking guidance to get back on track again.

The best thing you can do at this point is make sure that your social network is ready for business. Make sure all the links work and that there is fresh content for people to read when they visit.

Write some blog posts and make the web destination look active as best you can--recruit some colleagues or friends to help with this if needed.

Then, in much the same way you invited people by word of mouth, create a schedule for yourself to visit five to 10 forums and places where you know people from your country hang out online and do that consistently and regularly.

If you do this, you'll notice that traffic will pick up and your community will be vibrant again.

Another thing you might want to do is look into how and why your social network "went dead" in the first place. Learn from your lessons.

