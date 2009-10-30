Do I need a separate license to do business outside of my home state?

October 30, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In many states, people who want to call themselves a "landscaper," "landscape construction professional," or "landscape architect" or open any kind of landscape contracting business must have a valid landscape construction professional license.Licenses are granted on a state-by-state basis, so you will need to obtain some kind of permission to provide your landscaping services in other states.Contact the contractor's licensing board in the state you want to provide services in to find out their licensing requirements (including bonding requirements) and fees.