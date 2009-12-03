Franchises

How can I force a franchisor to honor the franchise agreement or return the fees I've paid?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Even good litigation attorneys will tell you that you want to explore every possible option for resolving a conflict before you lawyer-up and go to court.

It does sound like you've got a point but without examining the agreement you have with the company it is not possible to know how strong your claims may be. In any case, here are your three basic choices:

1. Talk to the franchise company. You may have already done this but if not you should start here. See if they agree on the nature of the problem and are willing to work with you to solve it. Make sure you are clear that you are going to proceed to steps two or three if they do not do so.

2. Contact the government. You can file complaints with the FTC and whatever the state agency is that oversees franchise activity in your state. Frankly, the government probably won't be able to force a solution in any reasonable period of time but most companies will get serious about settling the issue with you just to avoid the hassles of dealing with the government regulators.

3. Get an attorney. Depending on the strength of your claim and the franchise company involved, it is quite possible that you can get an attorney that will take the case on a contingency basis. You'll be giving up a percentage of any settlement but you won't have to front the legal fees for the battle.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees