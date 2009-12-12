How can I monitor my employees' time on social networking sites and personal phone calls?

December 12, 2009 min read

There are one of two real issues here:1. Is the employee accomplishing sufficient amounts or high enough quality in his work efforts?If not, deal with this situation on that level as a performance matter--advise him of his shortcomings, counsel and discipline (up to and including termination of employment).2. The employee is doing a great job but you are annoyed by him breaking a company policy (showing at the very least some level of dishonesty).If this is the case, presumably the employee has a supervisor. So, the old-fashioned but effect use of observation comes to mind. I would not go further than that.One of these two ways will work, if applied.