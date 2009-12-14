Is a faux hawk hairstyle appropriate for a professional workplace?

December 14, 2009 min read

It depends. Who is your target customer/client? Who is your most common customer? What is the dress code?A faux hawk hairstyle can easily be brushed back at work so that the employee would still have the option of gelling up after work.On the other hand, I would not pick this fight with a good employee. Our hairstyles are a big part of our self-expression and identity. This is especially true for younger people.So, unless there is a really good reason why the employee should not have the faux hawk I would focus on his positive attributes and leave his hair style to him.