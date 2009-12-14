Is a faux hawk hairstyle appropriate for a professional workplace?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.It depends. Who is your target customer/client? Who is your most common customer? What is the dress code?
A faux hawk hairstyle can easily be brushed back at work so that the employee would still have the option of gelling up after work.
On the other hand, I would not pick this fight with a good employee. Our hairstyles are a big part of our self-expression and identity. This is especially true for younger people.
So, unless there is a really good reason why the employee should not have the faux hawk I would focus on his positive attributes and leave his hair style to him.