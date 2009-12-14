Is it a good idea to start an Employee of the Month program?

December 14, 2009 min read

With a team full of unmotivated employees now is not your best time to start an Employee of the Month program.First, you need to figure out what is going on in your factory. I suggest you start out by holding brief, individual interviews with each employee.At the end of those interviews you will have a different picture of the situation and lots of feedback regarding how you can improve things. Then you can start implementing the most reasonable ideas.