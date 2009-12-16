Finance

What is the best source for an inventory loan for a new business?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Congratulations on the new business! It is small business owners like you who will turn this economy around. Also, great to hear that you are looking to grow your business with a new line of products!

Based on the information that you have provided, I'm not sure if obtaining an inventory loan is in your best interest at this time. An inventory loan can be a great financing tool for well established companies with short-term inventory shortages.

Given that you are a new business, it might be difficult to obtain an inventory loan since you don't have extensive sales history and the loan is for a new product line.

Typically, lenders prefer to give an inventory loan to companies with consistent sales history on a proven product to avoid the scenario of a company defaulting on its loan.

In your case, even though the loan will be secured by the hot tubs and spas and you seem to be a growing business, there is risk in financing a new product line. The economy is still struggling and the demand for hot tubs and spas may be very difficult to project--even for the business owner.

From your perspective, getting stuck with unsold inventory that is secured by the bank is no fun--especially the high interest payments due.

I think what may make sense is to test the product out this upcoming season with a small inventory order and use your working capital to fund the operation. After testing the product out on a small scale then reassess if the inventory loan makes sense for your business--sometimes it is about taking baby steps.

I have provided some guidance below of when it may make sense, and when it may not make sense to obtain an inventory loan.

Generally, companies will want to consider an inventory loan if they have:

1. High Inventory Turnover Rates
2. To Keep High Inventory Levels to Meet Demand
3. Easily Sold Inventory
4. A Mature Product with Steady Sales History
5. A Clean Balance Sheet with Little Debt

Generally companies will NOT want to consider an inventory loan if they have:

1. Obsolete or Aging Inventory
2. Difficulty Selling Inventory
3. To Use the Loan as a Long Term Financing Tool
4. A Balance Sheet with a High Amount of Debt
5. A Brand New Product with Little to No Sales History

I hope this guidance is helpful to you and good luck with your new venture! Let me know how it goes.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps