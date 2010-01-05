Growth Strategies

Is a sick employee eligible for unemployment while he gets treatment?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The quick answer is no.

I am assuming that this person was given all of his accrued/unused paid time off work prior to leaving your workforce, as that would have been the right thing to do.

I am also assuming that you either offered no disability insurance coverage through your company or that this employee did not opt for that coverage. If he had that, he would qualify to be paid at least some portion of his normal compensation while he is disabled due to serious illness for whatever period of time the disability policy allowed.

If you employ 50 or more people, you may want to refer to the FMLA regulations, as if the employee worked the requisite 1,250 hours in the preceding 12-month period, he is entitled to 12 weeks of unpaid leave and his job back. In this instance, he could not collect unemployment as he is off work due to being disabled.

If you do not employ 50 or more employees, the answer would be that in order to legally collect unemployment benefits, the person is supposed to be capable of seeking employment and commencing a job if/when one is offered. An individual in cancer treatment would not qualify.

He may be eligible for some kind of social security or other assistance (such as food stamps) while he is unable to work.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?