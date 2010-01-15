Starting a Business

How can I make my client pay me for work I've already completed?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
If you were truly an independent contractor, you're in much the same boat as any other company in a breach of contract situation.

You can try to track down the company who owes you money, but if your agreement was with a company that was incorporated (or formed an LLC) and the company is now out of business, the likelihood that you will actually recover what you were owed is slim.

However, if you performed services for an individual who was simply using a company trade name, it may be worth going forward with a collection lawsuit as any judgment you get will be on the books (and collectible) for a number of years.

In addition, if you were really performing employee-type services (and were misclassified as an independent contractor), you may also have some recourse against the individual company owner for failure to pay wages.

It's best to confer with a litigation attorney who has experience in employment and collection law to assess the costs and likelihood of success, depending on your true situation.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market