How can I gain awareness for my company with a limited budget?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Unconventional tactics like guerrilla marketing and promotional marketing are the call of the day here, my man. Social media may be able to play a part in your marketing plan too.

No or low cost is a great way to think. Limited budgets are everywhere, but if you are creative enough you can come up with some fun ideas to promote and market without spending a dime.

Here are some ideas easy ways for you to create buzz for your biz:

- Promote at a mall and pass out flyers.
- Stop by the local Starbucks. They never mind a well dressed person in their establishments.
- Start a blog about fashion and how it affects success or how one can increase their visibility with the right dress shirt.

If you need to know how a blog can work for you, there's a group of guys giving away free blogs online. They even give you free training to learn how to use it properly.

There are a ton of other ways you can gain awareness too. You'll need to get those creative juices flowing so other ideas can pop into mind. These are just a couple I can come up with off the top of my head.

If you decide to go the social media route, you'll want to engage an expert in that field. As of late my studies have shown me that if done correctly, it costs a lot less and can generate a lot of sales.

Also, where is your e-commerce company located? Do you have a brick and mortar location? If so, I'd like to see it!

For additional information, you should do a search here on Entrepreneur.com for "guerrilla marketing" and "creative marketing." They have some great articles on this stuff.

