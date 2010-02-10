Marketing

What should I do if a good customer wants a reward for how much they spend?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Thanks for your great question about sales incentives! You don't say whether you are an online or brick and mortar business, or whether you sell products or services within a B-to-B or B-to-C environment. To cover most bases I've outlined sales incentive examples that have proved successful for many kinds of companies.

For online or in-storeproduct sales: A simple rebate that has proven to be very effective is free shipping with a minimum order (say $50). Places like L& L Bean and Kohl's switched up their holiday sales incentives by offering a $10 gift card with any purchase of $25 or more, $50 or more, etc. Bakers dozen (getting 13 of something for payment of 12) is another idea.

For service sales: Many creative service-focused entrepreneurs "super-size" their sales by tagging on a FREE additional service with certain purchase amounts or packages (a marketing communications firm offers free press release pitching services (worth $245) along with a purchase of one advanced press release package ($550). An interior designer waives the In-house assessment/planning fee ($395) with any design purchase of $500 and up, etc.

Additional ideas that can be fitted to suit product or service sales are: Giving away something (worth XX amount of dollars) with larger sales (a variation of the furniture industry's famous "loss leader" approach) which could be apparel, books or whatever has tangible value to your client (a free report, a discount on a future sale within a deadline period of time, etc).

Hope this info has helped--feel free to post me a note directly if you have any other questions.

Good luck with all your endeavors!

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019