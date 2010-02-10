Marketing

What value do you see in phone book advertising?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Although digital advertising (via your website, online ads, cross links, blogging, PR, social media, email, videos, etc.) are EXTREMELY critical for all businesses, people are still educated and motivated to buy by other mixed media (radio, TV, cable, direct mail, newspaper/magazines, flyers, billboards and--yes--the bound Yellow Pages directory.)

Though the majority of folks looking for anything (product or service) are researching things online, some market segments are more likely to grab the print phone book directory to find local business listings when at home.

Businesses that first come to mind are: the local pizzeria, plumber, tree service company and landscapers.

That said, it would help for you to assess the demographics of your current client base and conduct your own survey on phone book usage with them, as well as with a mixed audience at your next local networking event.

It is certainly worth checking out the prices/packages for print and online listings on Yellow Pages.com, as any hyperlinked online ads/listings help to drive better organic search engine rankings when people use the keywords "your area, landscaper" or "landscapers, your area".

Give me a shout directly if you'd like to discuss your specific marketing challenges/options. Best of luck in all your endeavors!

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019