Finance

Ideally, what department should handle credit applications for new customers?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This is definitely an interesting question, especially the sales department vs. the accounting department element. But, it is important to keep in mind that while the sales employees and the accounting employees work in different departments, they still work for the same company.

Let me state that again--both departments work for the same company. So the end goal should be to do what is in the best interests of the company, not the department.

What would be best for the company is if there was a separate independent department that could perform the credit approval function. However, I realize that many companies, especially smaller ones, simply can't afford to pay for this department.

Keeping that in mind, you are correct in stating that a salesperson is the ambassador for the company but sales does have some responsibility in the credit approval process.

Specifically, the salesperson should perform an initial screen on potential customers by asking some questions and requesting credit information. In terms of analyzing the data and processing the credit approval request, it would be best for employees that are not in sales to handle this function.

If you don't have a credit approval department, than the billing or accounting department would make sense. It is very important to segregate duties in this situation because the sales department is likely less objective and more likely to receive incentives for closing sales whereas a separate billing or accounting department would likely be more objective and their work is not directly linked to closing sales.

In summary, the sales department should be responsible for the initial screening process but it is best to have a separate accounting or billing department handle the credit approval and processing functions.

Be sure to highlight to your colleague in accounting how important it is to have segregation of duties, especially with a high risk area like credit approval.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps