Finance

How can I figure out my startup costs to create a business social network?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It's great that you're asking about costs upfront!

Since I don't know what kind of social network you would like to build and what kinds of features it will have, I can't tell you exactly how much developing a social network would cost. But I can give you some insight into the items that you need to consider that would affect the overall price.

The first thing is finding the right web developer. Good web developers charge anywhere from between $50 and $200 an hour (and many times a bit more than that). Make sure the web developer has a good understanding of exactly what you're trying to build so they can give you an accurate quote.

The second thing is your platform. Typically (again depending on levels of customization, etc.) going with an open source platform like Drupal or Ruby on Rails is the better choice. There are some drawbacks to using open source platforms, chief of which is the code base really isn't "yours" totally.

But, more and more companies are using open source platforms so this is less of an issue now, but it's still something you need to know about going in.

You also need to budget to have a set of wireframes developed. Don't skimp here. Wireframes can save you tons of time and money in development costs. Think of wireframes like blueprints for a house.

You'll also need QA testing to make sure the social network operates how you want it to operate.

Also, someone needs to handle front-end design or GUI. Sometimes your web developer will have someone to design the graphics (how the site looks) for you, but you want to be clear about this and ask if there are any additional costs associated.

That said, the company that I know does the best work in web development are the folks at Null Variable. They're not cheap, but they do an excellent job and the CEO knows his stuff inside and out.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps