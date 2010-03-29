Marketing

What's the best way to promote the opening of a new food establishment?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There are a few choices you have to begin promoting your ice cream parlor.

First though you need to identify your target market. Where are you? Who do you want to show up in your store? Besides children, what does your ideal customer look like?

These are some of the first questions you should begin asking before you ask, "How do I?" If you don't know your customers first, it won't matter how you start to market to them--you'd be shooting in the dark.

There are a number of ways to market your ice cream shop and I would start by getting the kids to hand out coupons of some sort. They're not hard to get, and they are cheap to print generally. Perhaps you can do a partial barter with a printing company in exchange for a discount on your ice cream, or give the executive team something to sink their teeth into.

You could also run a local ad in a smaller magazine or newspaper in your area. In which case, be sure it services your actual area.

You could always employ some guerrilla marketing tactics, too. For instance, you could have some kids take chalk and write your coupon on the curb for people to see as they walk by. Then if your customers mention they saw it on the corner of 5th and 13th, they get x percent off their next scoop of ice cream. Just make sure your employees aren't writing other things they shouldn't at the same time.

What is your brand? You are going to have to address that sometime. What makes your ice cream better than Baskin Robbins? or TCBY? They are well known, how do you intend to get known? What will your customers say about your brand? That will be up to you.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019