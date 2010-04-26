On a limited budget, how can we reach out to customers who have a vested interest in our product?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.It sounds like you are already doing a lot of the right things, so congrats on that score.
To super-size your results, get social on multiple platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Ping, blog, Squidoo and LinkedIn). Connect with or follow other wine afficianados. Opine or retweet as much as you're able and offer site-specific specials. Perhaps try tweeting that you'll give 20 percent off to first 10 people to place one-case orders for a new or well-rated label. Or you could tell your Facebook fans if they act fast (give a two-day deadline) they will get a free bottle of wine with any purchase over $20.
Blog as much as you're able--offer wine tips, event news, recipes/ food pairing advice only--no overt selling here. Have a contest and give away an iPod in return for folks sharing their favorite wine and food pairings, with recipes.
Look into and try mobile marketing technology, including FourSquare.
Also produce an event that benefits a local charity with several strategic partners, for example, a well-regarded caterer, a florist, an event planner, etc.
Best of luck - let me know how things go for you @PattieSimone on Twitter!