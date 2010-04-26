Marketing

On a limited budget, how can we reach out to customers who have a vested interest in our product?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It sounds like you are already doing a lot of the right things, so congrats on that score.

To super-size your results, get social on multiple platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Ping, blog, Squidoo and LinkedIn). Connect with or follow other wine afficianados. Opine or retweet as much as you're able and offer site-specific specials. Perhaps try tweeting that you'll give 20 percent off to first 10 people to place one-case orders for a new or well-rated label. Or you could tell your Facebook fans if they act fast (give a two-day deadline) they will get a free bottle of wine with any purchase over $20.

Blog as much as you're able--offer wine tips, event news, recipes/ food pairing advice only--no overt selling here. Have a contest and give away an iPod in return for folks sharing their favorite wine and food pairings, with recipes.

Look into and try mobile marketing technology, including FourSquare.

Also produce an event that benefits a local charity with several strategic partners, for example, a well-regarded caterer, a florist, an event planner, etc.

Best of luck - let me know how things go for you @PattieSimone on Twitter!

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019