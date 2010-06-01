Marketing

How can I develop a good marketing plan with a limited budget?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Many people want to do things the simplest way possible. Shoot from the hip and you can do it huge, right? Wrong. Even the simplest of marketing plans need to be written down.

The reason for this being if you have no blueprint to go off of, how will you know what to build?

If you are considering making a marketing plan, your best bet is to begin with your branding. What is the main effect you want to have on your customer? What will be the feeling in their hearts and minds about your product or service? Is it a commodity? Or is it a purple cow? The answers to these questions will lend to pricing and profit in your business plan.

You'll need to do a S.W.O.T. (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunity, Threats) assessment too. Trust me, those that have not done this honestly not only fooled themselves but their business suffered or failed.

You have to have a plan. No battle commander goes into a battle unprepared--they at least have training even in fast response situations you should.

You will need to figure out what your budget is, you don't throw money at something and hope for rain. It doesn't work.

Your target market will be important simply because you wouldn't want to sell walkers to people that can walk just fine.

To recap, the main points to consider when forming a marketing plan are:

1. Branding
2. S.W.O.T. Assessment
3. Who are you selling to?
4. How much will it cost to get people to buy your stuff?

These are things you need to begin considering. There are ways to figure this out. Worksheets and just writing it or entering it on your iPad will do. Do something to keep track of it all so you know what you're spending on and how much it's bringing back to you. Regardless of whether it's traditional marketing or technological marketing like social media, you gotta have a plan.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019