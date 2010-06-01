What skills make for a good negotiator?

June 1, 2010 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here's a far-from-exhaustive list of the skills needed to be a generally good negotiator. The bottom line is you will need training on how to negotiate with institutions that have a bit of a "process" that can slow down your efforts to get the sale.Negotiating a sale will likely get frustrating, so you'll need to keep your cool no matter what may happen.Below is a list of the most agreed upon skills needed for quality negotiation:1. Planning skills2. Ability to think clearly under stress3. General practical intelligence4. Verbal ability5. Product knowledge6. Personal integrity7. Ability to perceive and exploit powerOnce you've figured out where to go for your training, make sure they are giving value for dollar. There are a lot organizations out there charging huge bucks and not giving the greatest guarantees, or giving the most effective training.