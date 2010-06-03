Marketing

How can I attract more online consumers to my new site?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The most effective way to do this is to come from behind your own website and engage in social networking.

Are your customers on Twitter? Facebook? LinkedIn?

Find out where they are online (hint: ask them!) and then you arrange to be a presence there. Not to sell your stock, but to offer them great advice and maybe even discounts on your jewelry.

It's important for you to "fish where the fish are," that is, find out where your market hangs out online, start hanging out there yourself and engage them in an environment that is familiar and comfortable for them before you start talking about your products.

This responsibility is a full-time gig and should not be taken lightly. If done incorrectly (read: not authentically), your brand has the potential to leave a bad taste in people's mouths.

So, in short, instead of trying to target 10,000 people yourself, engage with 10 people and/or groups that share your target market, who each have a reach of 1,000+ people. You've probably heard of O.P.M. (other people's money)? Well, this is something that I call O.P.S.--other people's social.

As for purchasing a list, there's nothing inherently wrong with doing so, you just want to be careful. There are some very reputable list brokers out there, but make sure you get a recommendation from someone you know and trust. It's very easy to be fooled when purchasing mailing lists.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019