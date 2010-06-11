Starting a Business

How can I turn an idea into reality without any business savvy?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
My experience is that you need a basic understanding of business if you want to be successful in business, because without knowledge and applied action, you leave yourself open to being taken advantage of--not only in business, but in life.

That said, you can make up for a lack of knowledge by partnering with someone who has that knowledge, just realize there is a cost to partnership, and it is a business arrangement I don't recommend.

The good news is that you're "consciously incompetent," and you know you need to increase your level of knowledge. That is really the first step in getting to a level of "conscious competence" to make sure you are comfortable in the world of business.

I teach entrepreneurs and business people (as well as employees and students) that to really do well in any field or in any business, you have to "learn" before you "earn."

I firmly believe--and am living proof--that business is a skill that can be learned and practiced (and hopefully perfected) if you work at it.

The more you learn and the more you practice, the better you will get.

So don't use your lack of knowledge as an excuse not to get into the right situation or to align yourself with people or other ideas that may not be in the best interests of you or your ideas.

Get educated as to what market or consumer target would benefit from your idea. Then, get educated on business models, business formation and ways to quickly generate cash flow. You’ll be far better off in generating true and lasting wealth from your ideas and plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market