Franchises

How do I know if my business is right to be franchised?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There are three steps involved in coming up with the right answer to this very important question. Each is important and you need to have positive answers at each step in order for your business to be well-suited to franchise.

The three steps are:

1. Determine the profitability of the business. In order to be franchisable, the business needs to be able to make a reasonable return in a reasonable time frame. Remember, even if your current business is profitable right now, a franchisee will have to pay royalties and other expenses that you don't have so you have to factor those into the equation when evaluating this factor.

2. Determine if the business is readily "teachable." In other words, can you fairly easily teach someone else (who doesn't have any of your years of experience) how to successfully operate the business with at most a few weeks of training? Also, do you have strong documentation of your systems of operation so they can refer to the docs when they have issues or questions?

3. If you have positive answers in the first two steps, it is time to get expert advice. There are many consultants and attorneys with years of experience helping people decide whether or not to franchise a business and you should consult with a few of them. Most of these experts will provide initial consultations free of charge. They will usually also provide you with extensive background material related to the costs and the requirements for becoming a franchisor. Seek their assistance and opinion before proceeding.

Becoming a franchise company can be a wonderful idea but it is also going to be a ton of hard work and it will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars so be prepared and take the steps necessary to make the right decision for you.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees