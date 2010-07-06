Growth Strategies

How do I get funds to grow my existing business?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I'm glad to hear that you are considering different options to grow your existing business. Obtaining financing can be difficult but it is achievable if you put together the right plan.

Below, I've listed a few options for you to consider.

Option 1: Seek a Strategic Partnership

This can be a tough decision to make but it is an option worth exploring if you can find a company that compliments your business. If you can find a partner that has a strong balance sheet (i.e. cash) and a complimentary business model, perhaps you can form a partnership.

Option 2: Seek Financial Investors

If all you need is cash, then perhaps you can raise capital by partnering with an individual investor who will just provide funding and take an ownership position in the company. Again, you will have to give up some ownership, but you will also have the ability to grow with fresh capital.

Option 3: Seek Further Financing Options with Banks

You may have to go to several regional and community banks to find a lender with favorable terms but it is an option worth exploring. The Small Business Administration also sometimes offers attractive opportunities to obtain financing. In working with the bank, be as forthcoming as possible regarding your history and your needs. Your banker, in turn, will tell you exactly the information he or she needs to present your "best case" to the bank's credit committee. Use your past success as a way to market yourself which will help give the bank assurance.

I hope you find this information helpful. Let us know how it all works out.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?