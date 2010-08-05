Finance

Am I required to give out my tax ID number if I strictly teach classes?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This is an interesting situation since you are not a traditional vendor selling a product or service but teaching a class. I'll analyze in further detail below but I would strongly advise you to understand your customer's intentions in obtaining your business tax identification number or FEIN.

Let's explain what the nine digit Federal Employer Identification Number is for those that don't already know. The FEIN is assigned by the IRS to business entities operating in the United States for the purposes of identification and for employer/employee reporting.

It would be the equivalent of an individual's social security number. But, the FEIN is not considered sensitive information and is commonly distributed by businesses. Also, keep in mind that the FEIN can also be referred to as the Tax Identification Number or TIN.

Back to your question, should you be concerned with giving your FEIN to the customer? Probably not, since it is generally public information that can be obtained by many search databases like FEINSearch.com. But, I think it is still important to understand why the customer wants your FEIN.

If you are selling a service which you technically are as a teacher, the recipient business organization would need your FEIN to issue what is called a FORM 1099-MISC when payments to you are in excess of $600. But, if the recipient as it appears in your case, is an individual attending the class for personal use, then a FORM 1099-MISC would not be necessary. This is why it is important for you to understand your customer's intention in obtaining your FEIN.

I hope this clears up any confusion or worries. Best of luck with the class.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps