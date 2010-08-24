What's the best way to handle an insubordinate employee?

August 24, 2010 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This employee is acting out an emotional reaction with behavior that is inappropriate for the workplace.He is attempting to transmit a strong non-verbal message. Unfortunately, you are unable to decipher the underlying meaning in his message. Someone who is able to discuss the situation without further triggering his emotions should meet with him in a non-threatening manner and get the rest of the story.The employee’s anger may be justified, but perhaps misdirected. Or he may be a ticking time bomb. Someone objective, who is trained in de-escalation techniques, needs to be the one who determines which scenario it is.