Finance

Can I keep my two businesses separate for tax purposes?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I am so glad you asked this question. Too many business owners forget about the tax implications of their businesses until filing season arrives. So, I applaud your forward thinking.

Your question boils down to this: How does an LLC report profits, losses, expenses, etc., from two distinct businesses both to the LLC’s members, and to the IRS?

I have to make a couple of assumptions here: One, you do not have a specific legal agreement in place that states profits will be split up any differently than the 50/50 ownership you mentioned above. Two, your businesses use the same Employer Identification Number through the LLC.

With those assumptions and from the limited information I have, here's what you need to know:

LLCs are the taxable entity here, since the businesses are both owned by the LLC they operate like separate divisions of the same company. Once each business earns profit or realizes a loss, it all rolls up to the LLC. Essentially, once the profit/loss is reported up to the LLC, it is one big pool of money and it does not matter which business earned it.

So, as a 50/50 member of the LLC you would receive 50 percent of the profits/losses for the LLC--meaning the sum total of each business. These businesses would not be considered distinct for tax purposes.

The LLC should report all profits/losses to you on Form K-1. This would include the combined profit/loss from both businesses owned by the LLC.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps