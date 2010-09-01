Marketing

What's the best way to get my products into stores?

One of the best ways is to simply offer samples of your products to targeted retailers in your area, as they will typically give you shelf space based on some kind of consignment arrangement.

This is a great way to test-market your product and you will get great feedback from the store owners (and even potential or actual customers) about the viability and overall value of your product.

So, develop an initial list of potential retail targets. Specialty and niche boutiques are especially good for this type of approach, particularly if your product has a high dollar value. Make some phone calls or a personal visit and start to build retail relationship and rapport.

The lessons and the feedback you'll get from this approach will be invaluable as you look to leverage your product out to a wider audience and marketplace.

