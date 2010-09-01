Finance

What are some creative ways to gain financing for my business?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Having a strong business plan is important but it is only one step in the process of starting a business. I'm sure the lenders that you have reached out to have shown interest because there is a strong need for the business.

But, lenders don't just look at a business plan and an idea. They also look at the financial position and credit history of the founder or founding team and any related past experiences.

If you have a great concept but have poor credit and don't have previous experience, you will be hard-pressed to find a suitable lender. I would strongly suggest that you find out exactly what you need to encourage the lenders to grant you a loan. You may be able to make some adjustments to obtain the loan.

I don't think that it makes much sense to create a private investment offering for locals to invest in the company since these potential investors are not sophisticated investors and won't be adding any operational value to your company. Also, structuring several loans as you mentioned would be an administrative nightmare and also doesn't seem practical.

As for exploring other alternatives, there are a couple of options for you to think about.

Option 1: Seek Strategic Financial Investors

This can be a tough decision to make but it is an option worth exploring if you can find an investor (i.e. angel investor) or group of investors (i.e. venture capital fund) that are interested.

In this instance, you will be giving up some equity but these financial investors are generally very helpful. They offer industry expertise and a strong network of contacts which will allow you to grow internally as well as having the opportunity to form strategic partnerships with larger companies.

Keep in mind that it can be very difficult to obtain financing from these investors but if you succeed, it can be very helpful. Again, you will have to give up some ownership, but you will also have the ability to grow with fresh capital.

Option 2: Seek Further Financing Options with Banks

You may have to go to several regional and community banks to find a lender with favorable terms but it is an option worth exploring. The Small Business Administration also sometimes offers attractive opportunities to obtain financing.

In working with the bank, be as forthcoming as possible regarding your history and your needs. Your banker, in turn, will tell you exactly the information he or she needs to present your "best case" to the bank's credit committee. If possible, use your past success or strengths as a way to market yourself which will help give the bank assurance.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps