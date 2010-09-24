Franchises

How can I find an experienced franchise attorney in my area?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It's great that you understand enough to know you need an experienced attorney that specializes in franchising. This will save you time, money and grief because like so many other areas of the law, this subject has a number of unique considerations that an experienced franchise attorney already knows about.

The best way to find an experiened franchise attorney is through a referral. I'll give you three examples of how you might do this:

1. If you know anyone who is an existing franchisee or franchisor in your market area, ask them who they use and how good they think the lawyer is. If you hear the same name or firm come up a few times, you've probably got a good potential attorney.

2. You can go to franchise industry sites and trade press publications to see who they list as experienced franchise attorneys and look for ones in your area. It's not necessary to focus only on local attorneys (especially if you're located in a fairly small town) but many people want to meet with their attorney in person so if all other things are equal that might be a preference.

3. The third thing you can do is go through your local BAR association and/or local advertising for attorneys that say they have franchise expertise and then contact them and ask for referrals.

You want to ensure that the person you're dealing with actually has some valid experience in this field and then you should be fine.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees