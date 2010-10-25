Franchises

Do I need an attorney to purchase a franchise?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There is no hard and fast rule about needing an attorney in order to buy a franchise. There are three common sense questions you need to answer in order to determine if you need an attorney:

1. Do you understand the franchise agreement? The FTC requires that the disclosure documents and legal matters be written in understandable plain English but sometimes that doesn't seem to help much.

If you are confident that you understand what the agreement is saying then you'll be more comfortable, if not then you may want to have legal advice from an attorney to make sure your understanding is complete and accurate.

2. Is the franchise company willing to modify their contract or is it exactly the same for everyone? Many franchises will not amend their agreement for anyone--anymore than Allstate is willing to modify an insurance contract. If their agreement is exactly the same for everyone and if you understand what it says, then you may think of the expense of an attorney as wasted money.

3. How will you sleep at night if you don't involve an attorney? If you are a worrier and you'll fret about it a lot then of course it is a good use of money to involve an attorney no matter the answers to the other questions.

Do it for the peace of mind and don't worry about what it costs. Having said that, always ask for a fixed fee bid to review the documents because it may save you thousands of dollars over using an attorney who racks up the hourly fees on non-critical issues.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees