How can I get media coverage for my company?

The media loves something unique, so the more unique your pitch, the greater the chance you'll get coverage.

Another good tactic -- especially around the holiday season -- is tying in with a local community organization, charity or non-profit for a food or toy drive. You could also highlight some pro-bono work you may be doing with an organization that needs help along the lines your company provides.

Start first with the business papers and editors for your unique business angle, and then target general assignment editors in TV and managing editors in print for your community angle.

These days, traditional and conventional media still works well in terms of building credibility, so continue to target those old school media outlets.

Soon, you'll have a good catalog of stories and features that can in turn be part of your future sales efforts, and all it takes on your end is a good story and focus on your targets, as well as consistency in your message.

