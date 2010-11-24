Growth Strategies

Do employee reward programs really increase motivation and productivity?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My best advice is that you read Daniel Pink's book, "Drive." Pink has done extensive research into the area of motivation in the workplace. He says that there are three forms of motivation:

1. Extrinsic or External Motivation -- which is the type you are talking about -- motivation using rewards and punishment.
2. Internal or Creative Motivation, a form of self-motivation driven by an internal desire to create, like an artist.
3. Purpose-Driven Motivation, which Pink says is the most powerful motivation.

If your staff understands and is connected to the purpose of their work they will be motivated and will not need any extrinsic rewards. However, if your staff doesn't feel their work is part of a greater purpose, motivation will always be an issue.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?