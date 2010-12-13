Growth Strategies

How can I reduce my employees' benefits?

An employer has the right to change benefits whenever she pleases, unless the company has specific employment contracts in place with employees guaranteeing them specific benefits for a particular period of time.

It is highly advisable to plan carefully and communicate as much in advance of the changes as possible so that people know what is coming in time for them to allow for the changes in their lives.

It is also a good idea to be prepared to clearly and concisely share comprehendible reasons for making these changes. If doing this type of thing will save jobs, for example, most people will understand.

If top management may consider adding back in some benefits being cut at this time once the economic climate is better, that knowledge will also make it more palatable to employees.

