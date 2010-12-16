How can I recruit quality employees?

December 16, 2010 min read

Without any information on what kind of business you operate, I can only respond in the most general of terms. You should start by putting together a functional organization chart of the areas of work that need to be done (e.g., finance, production, customer services, marketing, sales)Identify the responsibilities in each area and what is required to fulfill what must be done in each area: education, knowledge and skills, e.g., bookkeeping, computer usage capability (what hardware/software?), communicating (writing, speaking, making presentations), leading/supervising.For each area of responsibility determine the personal characteristics required for each job -- e.g., attention to detail, organized, personable, persuasive, insightful, able to work independently).Prepare comprehensive job descriptions that include the title, purpose of the job (e.g., "to ensure xxx is properly done...), major responsibilities and specifics which you identified above (experience, knowledge, skills, characteristics). Don't forget to include requirements such as travel, transportation, etc.Then identify why anyone would want to work for you doing each job: competitive pay, good benefits, convenient location (i.e., free parking), nice co-workers. Put together an enticing job ad and post it on a major or niche website.Look for people who are interested in doing the job that you have to offer at the pay/benefits you can provide and who meet all of the criteria that you have established.