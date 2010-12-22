Finance

How can I get small-business grants?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Congratulations on the paintball venture. I think that is something everyone can enjoy. Now to the tough part -- funding the launch and operations of the business.

Small business grants can be helpful to jumpstart a business but getting one is no cakewalk. Your best bet will be to focus on local grants (city and state) as the competition is less severe than at the federal level and the eligibility requirements are not as strict.

It is also important to understand that most grants are given to non-profit organizations for programs and services that benefit the community or specific group of the general public. In addition, usually grants that are available for a startup for-profit business, focus on research and development in medicine, technology or energy.

There are exceptions to the rule but the likelihood of attaining a small business grant doesn't look that promising based on your business model. With that said, it is crucial to have a deep understanding of the local granting organization. Don't apply unless you qualify and have verbal confirmation from the coordinator at the granting organization.

If you have difficulty finding a grant that your business is eligible for as I expect, you should consider other funding options. The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers loans to startup businesses. You can also try to attain a bank loan.

Good luck with the paintball store and finding the capital you need to get started.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps